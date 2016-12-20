Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous, and say he may be in the Gardnerville or Yerington areas after a kidnapping and armed robbery December 14th. 28-year-old Francisco Perez and a 35-year-old Stacy Conti-Salway are accused of beating a man inside in a home on Gilman Avenue, holding him at gunpoint, then forcing him to remove cash from his bank. Conti-Salway has been booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges that include kidnapping and armed robbery. Perez is wanted on the same charges.