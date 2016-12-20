Teen From Churchill County Reported Missing

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a runaway not seen by her family since November 27th. 17-year-old Sable Schilder is about 5’1” and 125 pounds. She has shoulder-length hair, which she often dyes. It was dark brown when she disappeared. She has her nose pierced, ears gauged and lips pierced; she also has two tattoos, a heart and arrow on her left wrist and triangle on her left thigh. When last seen at her Fallon home, she was wearing a blue sweat shirt with the word “Pink” on the back. Investigators think she took a green and white Fallon Greenwave duffel bag full of clothes with her. Investigators say they have mixed information indicating she could be in Nevada, California or Arizona. Anyone with information is asked to call the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office.