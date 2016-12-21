Four Arrested in Scheels Robbery Case

Sparks Police have located all the suspects believed to be involved in a Robbery at Scheel’s earlier this week. All four of the suspects are from Nixon, Nevada. They are: 18 year old Norbert Lenoir, 18 year old Skylar Thackston, 36 year old Cheri Scott, and an unidentified 13 year old suspect. All face charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Cheri Scott also faces a charge of child neglect. Around 5pm Monday evening, three of the suspects allegedly picked items throughout the store before walking past the cashiers without paying. When Security officers stopped the group, one of them pulled out a handgun. They then ran to a getaway vehicle waiting in the parking lot.