Carson City investigators are looking for an unidentified woman, who got into a verbal confrontation with a group of men at the gas pumps at the 7-11 at 3701 North Carson Street in Carson City. She allegedly intentionally rammed the victim’s occupied vehicle with her Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, and sped off November 14th. The Jeep is described as a black or dark gray with a custom front bumper and angled push bar. If you spot the jeep, please contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Department.