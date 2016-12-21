Unemployment Rate Down in Nevada

The unemployment rate is down in all three of Nevada’s main metropolitan areas, and the state overall. The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said Tuesday that the jobless rate in the Reno-Sparks area was 4.2 percent in November. Carson City’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent while in Las Vegas was at 5.1 percent. State officials say Esmeralda and Eureka counties had the lowest unemployment rates and some of the highest average weekly wages thanks to their high concentration of mining jobs.