UNR Frat Suspended After Hazing Death

A University of Nevada, Reno Fraternity, where a “pledge” died in October, has been suspended for 15 years for violating the school’s alcohol codes. The Office of Student Conduct investigated the Sigma Nu Fraternity after learning the freshman pledge candidate was injured at the fraternity house the day before. 18 year old Ryan Abele of Concord, California fell down a staircase and subsequently ruptured a main artery to his brain. He died 12 days later. Besides the alcohol violation, the University says Sigma Nu broke other student conduct codes.