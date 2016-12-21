Wanted Man Arrested After Standoff

A Reno man has been arrested on suspicion of firing shots at a home, following a brief standoff with police that began late last night. The suspect was indentified after a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock on Monday on Bonneville Avenue. The next day, police tracked the suspect down to a home on the 1000 block of Telegraph Street. After they arrived the suspect barricaded himself inside a storage shed, and because the suspect had a criminal history, police activated SWAT units and evacuated nearby homes. The suspect eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. Telegraph was reopened shortly after midnight. Police have not released the name of the suspect.