No Charges For Officer in Hug High Shooting

No charges are expected to be filed against the officer who shot a 14-year-old boy at Hug High December 7th. Reno Police say the boy had taken knives to school on days before the incident, with the intent to fight with another student. That didn’t happen, but just before the shooting incident, the boy was involved in an altercation with a different student. That’s when he pulled two knives and cut the face of the other student. The wound was minor, and the injured student tried to retreat, but the suspect chased him through a crowd of students and faculty while swinging the knives. The on-campus School Police officer responded, ordering the boy to drop the knives. Police say the teen acknowledged the officer, but disregarded his commands, and advanced toward the officer while making “challenging statements.” That’s when the officer fired a single gunshot, hitting the boy. He remains hospitalized. Police interviewed more than 100 people during the ongoing probe.