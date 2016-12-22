Police Identify Standoff Suspect

Reno Police have identified the man arrested after allegedly shooting into a home on the 17 hundred block of Bonneville Avenue. Officers found several spent shell casings and several bullet holes that had struck a residence. Nobody in the home was injured. 36 year old Corey Leggett was located Tuesday night, in the 1000 block of Telegraph Street in South Reno. Members of the Reno Police Department Crisis Intervention Negotiation Team and Reno PD SWAT were called out and after a brief standoff, Leggett was arrested. He reportedly has a long criminal history.