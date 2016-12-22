Suspect Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting

Officer Ken Gallop with the Sparks Police Department has reported that the suspect in the officer-involved shooting at 5th & Vine has died, and no other suspects are outstanding. Reno police officers were investigating a recent burglary and arson and encountered the suspect in the 400 block of Vine Street around 5:15 pm yesterday. An altercation ensued, the officers were struck by a vehicle, and shots were fired. The police officers sustained minor injuries. Because it is an officer-involved shooting, it’s being investigated by outside agencies. Sparks PD is taking the lead with assistance from the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has other information about it is asked to contact SPD at 353-2231.