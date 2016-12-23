Attempted Murder Suspect Arrested

Reno Police have arrested 45-year-old Celestin Glenn Tappin, charged with Attempted Murder after they say, he severely beat his roommate. Police say they got a call about a domestic disturbance between a father and son on Stewart Street just before midnight Wednesday. They say Tappin reportedly arrived at his parents’ house, with blood on him, and making statements about a murder at his home. Police discovered Tappin’s 51-year-old roommate severely beaten and semi-conscious at a home on Thoma Street. He was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.