Burglary Arrest Leads to Three Hour Standoff

The arrest of a suspected burglar led to a three-hour standoff for Sparks Police Thursday evening. Sparks police say a homeowner in the Express Street area west of Sparks Boulevard came home shortly before 6:00 Thursday evening and called police after he heard what sounded like multiple voices in his home, which should have been unoccupied. Arriving officers spotted a man leaving the area through a side fence. Police chased him down and he claimed there were other armed suspects in the house. Police called out special weapons and tactics and the gang unit and tried to talk the suspects out of the home. Eventually, they went inside, searched it and found no one. The suspect was carrying a backpack belonging to the homeowner when he ran, with a handgun of the homeowner inside. Police say the suspect will be charged with burglary and possibly with being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm.