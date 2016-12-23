Solar Could Be Coming Back in Style

The Public Utilities Commission is considering allowing about 1,200 more customers in northern Nevada, to install rooftop solar systems and get older, more favorable rates when they sell back excess electricity. The PUC discussion comes a year after regulators raised rates for rooftop solar customers. That led to layoffs in what was once a fast-growing industry. 32,000 customers with the systems were grandfathered back into the better rates this fall. Solar backers say the decision recognizes solar is a benefit to all consumers, and is fair to solar customers, but does not build a long-term energy strategy for the state. Jennifer Taylor of the Clean Energy Project calls it a step in the right direction toward the “New Nevada.”