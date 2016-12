A burglar backed a truck through a roll up door at Sierra Smoke Shop in Sparks Sunday morning and stole several items from the business. The incident happened at 56 E. Glendale Ave. at about 8 a.m. The man, described as white and wearing a mask and coveralls, drove a white 1990s Ford pickup truck with a gray stripe and no tailgate Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 322-4900.