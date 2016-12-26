PUC Votes to Restore Solar Rates

The Public Utilities Commission voted to restore favorable rates for residential solar customers in NV Energy’s Northern Nevada service territory – one year after the commission passed a fee increase that brought the state’s residential solar market to a halt. In the draft order Chairman Joseph Reynolds wrote: “Abraham Lincoln once said that ‘Bad promises are better broken than kept.’ The PUC’s prior decisions on net energy metering, in several respects, maybe best viewed as a promise better left unkept. The PUC of Nevada is free to apply a new approach.” Solar advocates cheered the rate change, which they say will revive the solar industry and bring back energy options for customers in northern Nevada. The new order, reverses last year’s decision, recognizing that the previous order “all but crushed the rooftop solar industry in northern Nevada.”