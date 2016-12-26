Sparks Police Searching For Auto Thief

Sparks Police are looking for a young man who tried to steal at least three vehicles from a Gault Way residence. Police were called to a report of an auto theft at about 7:00 Sunday morning in the 200 block of Gault Way. The victim’s security system captured video of the suspect as he unsuccessfully tried to break into two vehicles parked in the driveway. He then was able to get into a work van that was open. He managed to get the van started, but slammed into a parked vehicle as he drove away. He then left the area on foot. The suspect is a white man about 18 to 24 years old.