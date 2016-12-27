Earl Pitts, American has been entertaining hundreds of thousands of people daily with his legendary commentaries heard on radio stations across the country since 1985, and starting Monday January 2nd he’s back where he belongs, on News Talk 780 KOH.

For the most part – he’s just like you (that is – if you entertained hundreds of thousands of people daily with radio commentaries). He works in a factory by day and picks up shifts at The Duck Inn Bar at night to make ends meet. Meanwhile his family – wife Pearl and kids Earl Junior and Sandra Dee – keep pushing his ends farther apart.

Earl’s buddies, Dub and Junior Meeker and Runt Wilson will never be mistaken for MENSA members. In fact – they probably couldn’t even spell ‘MENSA’. Earl’s 14-year old son is getting over a break-up after a two year relationship with his teacher….and Earl’s daughter has been in her room crying for the last three years after Homeland Security arrested her fiancé in the middle of their wedding.

And what can you say about Earl’s wife Pearl? Some people hit the lottery in life – and find the perfect life companion, an extension of their own soul. Others marry people like Pearl. Enough said.

In other words – it’s your typical American life. And it all contributes to Earl’s unique take on the world around him.

Hear Earl Pitts – American – weekday mornings on Reno’s Morning News starting Monday January 2 at 5:15 and 7:15 a.m.