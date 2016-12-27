Recycle That Christmas Tree

Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful announces the 21st annual Christmas Tree Recycling campaign for residents of the greater Reno-Sparks area. People wanting to recycle their trees are asked to make a minimum donation of $3. Funds collected will support this recycling program and other valuable KTMB community beautification and education. Tree collection will take place through Monday, January 16th at three community drop-off sites including Bartley Ranch Regional Park, Rancho San Rafael Regional Parks, and Shadow Mountain Sports Complex in Sparks. Collection sites will be open daily from 9 am to 4:30 p.m. and staffed by community volunteers. For trees to be accepted, they must be clean and un-flocked. No commercial drop-offs will be accepted.

In Carson City, Waste Management says they’ll take your tree at several of their drop off locations throughout the Capitol city beginning January 2nd, and turn it into mulch. You can drop your tree off at Big Lots at Clearview and South Carson, the Public Works Yard at Butti and East 5th, Bully’s on North Carson, and at Waste Management on Sheep Drive. They ask that you wait until they get the bins out before you drop them off. Make sure and remove all decorations, and flocked trees will be accepted.