Teens Can Earn a Free Pizza By Staying Sober

Teenagers, if you’re planning a New Year’s get together with your friends, the Carson City Sheriff’s office wants to buy you pizza. The Sheriff’s, working with the Carson City School District and Partnership Carson City, are trying to promote a safe and sober new years, and are hoping you’ll get involved. How it works is, you call the non emergency line at CCSO, at 887-20-08, and let them know you’re hosting a party. Give them the location of your gathering, and they’ll send a School Resource Officer over to make sure your party is alcohol and drug free. Once they do the home check, you get free pizza. The program is open to everyone, including home schoolers, and private and charter school students.