City Manager Investigation Completed

The investigation into the misconduct complaints against former Reno City Manager Andrew Clinger have culminated in a 96-page report. The investigation determined that some sexual harassment complaints from three women were credible and others could not be substantiated. The investigator determined that the women acted in unison in an effort to get Clinger fired. Investigator David Wall, who is a retired judge from Clark County said Reno City Councilwoman Naomi Duerr urged the women to file the complaints. Clinger was terminated in September.