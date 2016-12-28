Vandal Causes Major Damage at Douglas High

An unidentified man broke into Douglas High School, breaking windows and damaging several doors, in the early morning hour of December 21st. Surveillance video shows a white male, 5’11”, with a dark colored JanSport backpack, wearing a camo hat and or facemask. Undersheriff Paul Howell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says it doesn’t appear to be a school rivalry or a prank, just someone intent on damaging the school.  The damage is estimated to be in excess of $5,000, making it felony vandalism. Douglas County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

