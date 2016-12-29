Christmas Tree Recycling Locations

If you’re getting rid of your tree, recycle it at several locations throughout the Truckee Meadows. The trees will be mulched and used in landscaping projects to control weeds, and help trees retain moisture. In our area you can bring your tree to Bartley Ranch Regional Park, Rancho San Rafael Park, and at Shadow Mountain Sports Complex. They’ll also take them at Fire Station 16 on East Lake Blvd., Fire Station 17 on Rockwell Blvd. in Spanish Springs, and Fire Station 223 on Nectar Street in Lemmon Valley. You’re welcome to drop them off between 9am and 4:30pm, and they’re asking for a $3 donation to keep the recycling program running. If you live in Incline Village, you can leave your tree curbside for pick up January 9th through the 13th, but they must be chopped up into 3 foot sized pieces.