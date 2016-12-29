Hackers Attack Medical Pot Database

The Nevada Division of Public Behavioral Health is investigating a cyber-attack on its Medical Marijuana Program database. They say application information about people with “medical marijuana agent cards”, such as employees and owners of medical marijuana establishments, have been disclosed. That information includes social security numbers and dates of birth. The department says they believe private patient information is secure. Cody Phinney, DPBH Administrator says the portal has been taken offline to prevent further breaches. In addition to individuals, they are notifying “credit reporting agencies”, Equifax, Experian and TransUnion of the breach. Cardholders are encouraged to report to these agencies that their information was compromised.