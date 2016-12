A two alarm fire at Homewood Mountain Ski Resort’s South Lodge gutted the building, and closed the resort early Wednesday morning. North Tahoe Fire Protection District Fire fighters got the call around 3:00. Placer County, Truckee, and Squaw Valley also responded, but it still took over 2 hours to get the blaze under control. Despite the fire, Homewood says they’re open for top to bottom skiing. Call 530-525-2992 to confirm lessons and times.