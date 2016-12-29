Police Searching For Truck Thieves

Sparks Police are looking for two men who stole a truck Wednesday. The victim’s white 2001 Ford Ranger was parked in the east lot of 815 Nichols Boulevard, while he went for a run around the marina. Two men, possibly in their twenties, arrived in a blue 2000s Toyota 4-Runner. One of the men, seen wearing black pants, a black zip-up jacket and black and grey baseball hat then drove away in the victim’s truck. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call the Sparks Police Department or Secret Witness at 322-4900.