Question 1 Hits a Roadblock

Nevada won’t be able to implement a ballot measure that narrowly passed a statewide vote and calls for background checks on gun sales because neither the state nor the FBI will do the checks. Question 1 called for FBI background checks on private-party gun sales. But the FBI informed the state earlier this month that it wants Nevada’s Department of Public Safety to conduct the checks itself because that agency already does checks for Nevada’s commercial gun sales and has a more comprehensive database. Nevada’s attorney general says that won’t happen.