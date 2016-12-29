Sparks Police Looking For Kohl’s Burglar

Sparks Police are asking for help finding a burglary suspect who took merchandise from the Kohl’s on Pyramid Way Monday afternoon. Kohl’s Loss prevention employees saw the man take four video games, place them in a cart, and leave the store without paying for them. The employees confronted the man outside and saw he had even more stolen items. Police say the suspect then fled before police could respond. He is described as a white man with black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call Sparks Police or Secret Witness at 322-4900.