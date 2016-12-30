Boy Falls Through Ice, Rescued

A 13 year old boy riding his bike near Lake Baron at Tahoe Paradise Park Wednesday fell through the ice, but was quickly saved by a bystander. The unidentified teen was riding very close to the water’s edge, when his front tire broke through, plunging him into the lake. Several people on the shoreline called 911, while witness Ian Whitmarsh, from Oakland, took matters into his own hands. Whitmarsh crawled out onto the ice to pull the boy from the water. The teen was transported to the hospital with severe hypothermia.