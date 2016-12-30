One Suspect Dead, Another Being Sought

Sparks Police have identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting December 21st in Reno. Reno Police officers were in the 400 Block of Vine Street near the Gold Dust West investigating a person suspected of committing a recent burglary and arson at the Nugget in Sparks. Local casinos had been given descriptions of the suspects in hopes of tracking them, and Gold Dust West officials called police after seeing the male suspect on property. There was an altercation involving the suspect, 38-year-old Raymond Salaiza of Washoe County. Two officers were hit with the car and sustained minor injuries. Police shot Salaiza, who was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police are still looking for Sara Castro-Martin, the female believed to have been working with Salaiza in the Nugget case.