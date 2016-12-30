Reno Man Gets Life For Killing Girlfriend

A Reno man will go to prison for life after pleading no contest in the murder of his girlfriend. The Washoe County District Attorney sentenced 32-year-old Corey O’ Neal Brewer in the murder of 30-year-old Kirsten Krasovec in July 2015. The investigation determined that the two had a history of violence. Krasovec’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and asphyxiation. She also was found to have injuries to hear head and internal organs. Brewer had been convicted of false imprisonment and domestic battery against a former girlfriend, and of assault with a deadly weapon for placing a loaded gun into a former girlfriend’s mouth.