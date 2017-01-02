A New Year Means New Laws in Nevada

There’s a number of new laws in Nevada that went into effect on January 1st. Besides recreational marijuana and the requirement to register your moped or scooter with the DMV, we now have a new law on the books that says all NHP Troopers must now wear body cameras as part of their uniforms. That law won’t likely be the standard until sometime in February. The state Board of Examiners still has to vote this month on a $1.2 million contract to purchase the equipment for about 450 officers. Synchronized prescriptions will also be new for 2017. It allows patients who live far away from pharmacies to refill all their meds at the same time, rather waiting until they’re out of medicine. And another new law is directed at children with autism. They’ll now have access to a more frequent and wider range of treatment under a new law that doubles the maximum annual benefit provided by insurance programs to $72,000 from $36,000. Children will be able to seek 25 hours of treatment with behavioral experts, rather than 10 hours a week.