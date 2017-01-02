Police Investigate Trailer Park Shooting

Reno police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning at a trailer park. Just after 4am Reno Police were dispatched to the “Shop and Go” gas station on Moana Lane where officers found a man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation led police to the original crime scene at the Shade Tree Village Mobile Home Park on Gentry Way. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness: 322-4900.