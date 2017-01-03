Burglary Suspects Arrested in Reno

The Sparks Police Department has two people in custody in connection with two separate theft cases at the Super Pawn store on South Rock Blvd. Secret Witness tips led them to a home on the 2000 block of Thornbury Court in Reno. They found 31-year-old Rebecca Irvin and 43-year-old Tom Anderson. Ervin was arrested, but Anderson barricaded himself in a crawl space underneath the house. He was arrested about two and a half hours later, with help from Reno Police and the Washoe County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit. Ervin and Anderson face burglary charges.