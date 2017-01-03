NDOT Prepares For The Storm

As winter weather impacts northern Nevada, N-DOT says they’re prepared to help keep roads clear. NDOT begins annual winter preparations in August by readying more than 80 snow plows and other snow and ice equipment across northwestern Nevada. Nearly 30,000 cubic yards of salt and sand has been stockpiled in the area, ready to be spread on winter roads for increased traction and safety. The sand is combined with salt and wetted with brine to create more dense sand that keeps roads ice-free at lower temperatures and will not as easily bounce off roadway surfaces. NDOT has approximately 150 permanent maintenance staff in northwestern Nevada, and during major winter storms, crews work 12 hour shifts, to provide 24 hour-a-day snow removal.