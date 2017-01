18-year-old Kevin Gonzales of South Lake Tahoe, has been arrested in connection with a December 29th drive-by shooting at the Pioneer Inn Motel. Gonzalez was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for one felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge of destruction of evidence. No firearms have been recovered in this case, and police say many details are being withheld, as more suspects are being sought. Gonzalez’ bail is set at $75,000 dollars.