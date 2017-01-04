Fatal Hit & Run Crash Under Investigation

The Reno Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened just after midnight at Holcomb and Pueblo Street. According to police, the victim was hit while crossing the street. Police are not releasing the victims name until they can notify next of kin. Police do not have a description of the suspect’s vehicle at this time, but the car is believed to have serious front end damage. If you have any information about this accident, please contact the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness: 322-4900.