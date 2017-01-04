Hug High Student Moved From ICU

The 14-year-old boy Hug High Freshman shot last month by a school police officer is improving, and soon will be moved to a rehab center. The teenager was shot once in the chest Dec. 7th, then suffered a stroke after he underwent surgery to remove part of a lung. He spent the past three weeks in a medically induced coma at Renown Regional Medical Center., but has since been moved out of the intensive care unit and is communicating with his family. Police say the boy was armed with two knives and had cut a classmates face, he ignored commands to drop the weapons before a Washoe County School District officer shot him.