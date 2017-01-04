No Charges in Frat Death

No charges will be filed against members of the suspended Sigma Nu Fraternity, in the death of Ryan Abele, one of it’s “pledges.” University Police Chief Adam Garcia says the series of events related to this death do not support probable cause for any felony or gross misdemeanor crime. The results of the police investigation do not impact the decision by the University to suspend the recognition of Sigma Nu for 15 years. Abele was fatally injured October 17th at the fraternity house when he fell down a flight of stairs.