The Carson City Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a woman who is suspected of multiple counts of Credit Card Fraud and Burglary. According to police, the suspect entered the El Centro Market on several occasions in November and December of last year and purchased merchandise with fraudulent credit cards. She is described as a white woman in her late twenties or thirties with long dark hair and a large tattoo on the right side of her neck. She was last seen in a 1997 Honda Sedan.