Sandbags Available In Washoe, Lyon, and South Tahoe

The Washoe County Community Services Department has setup several sandbag locations for residents within unincorporated Washoe County. Washoe County asks that all citizens stay away from standing or moving water and do not try to pass over roads where you cannot see the pavement. Get sandbag locations online at Washoecounty.us.

Lyon County is preparing for the potential for flooding during this week’s storms, by setting up sand and sandbag locations throughout the Central Lyon County Corridor.

The Lyon County Road Department has implemented the following sandbag locations. All sandbags must be filled by users. Locations include Lyon County Animal Services – Hwy 50; Stagecoach Community Center; Dayton Utilities Keystone Property on Keystone Drive; Fire Station 35 at 231 Corral Drive; the Fire Station on Dayton Valley Rd; Dayton Utilities Yard; Mound House Fire Station; and Silver City Community Center. Residents are advised to check for updates on the Lyon County website and Facebook pages.

In South Lake Tahoe Sand bags are available at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd., which is next to Campground by the Lake.