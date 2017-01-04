Standoff Ends Peacefully in Gardnerville

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Gardnerville man after he, allegedly, beat a woman. Deputies received reports of a partially clothed woman running down Centerville Lane on Monday evening; she was bound and badly beaten. Investigators say the unnamed woman was the victim of a violent domestic battery. After obtaining arrest and search warrants for the suspect and his home on Centerville Lane, deputies closed the street to allow “the SWAT and Crisis Negotiation Teams” to serve the warrants shortly after 4:00 on Tuesday. After a 3 hour standoff, the suspect was located hiding inside the home by SWAT. He was taken into custody without further incident. 59 year old Donald Douglas Eby was booked into the Douglas County Jail for Domestic Battery and coercion.