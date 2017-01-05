Amodei Partners With Heller

Congressman Mark Amodei is partnering with Senator Dean Heller, to introduce the “Nevada Land Sovereignty Act.” The legislation prevents the threat of executive action designating or expanding national monuments, without Congressional approval or local support. Amodei says the Obama Administration repeatedly bypassed Congress and local input. He says the bill simply ensures local stakeholders have a seat at the table going forward. The pair is annoyed about the recent designation of “Gold Butte” as a National Monument.