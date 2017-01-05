Lawsuit Filed Against Galena High Coach

A lawsuit has been filed by three former Galena High School football players claiming that their football coach bullied them off the team. The lawsuit alleges that Mateo Lemus, Bryan Madison and Jake Berger were retaliated against by their football coach, Steve Struzyk after they asked the coach to comply with the school districts non-bullying policies. According to the lawsuit Struzyk reacted by kicking them off of the team. The suit also claims that Struzyk refused to cooperate with college recruiters who wanted to see the players stats and game highlights.