Reno Arch Protester Sentenced

One of the protesters at a Native American rally in Reno in October has been sentenced to 16 hours community service, after he admitted punching a passenger in a pickup truck that drove into the demonstrators near the city’s famous arch. 21 year old Samuel Harry pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple battery as part of a plea agreement stemming from the Columbus Day altercation. The truck driver, 18-year-old Nicholas Mahaffey, is scheduled to go to trial March 1st on a charge of provoking an assault. His truck knocked 59-year-old Kitty Colbert to the ground, seriously injuring her, breaking her pelvis.