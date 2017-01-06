Child Injured in Sled Accident

A child was injured in a sledding accident Thursday afternoon in Stead. The child was taken by ambulance to Renown Regional Medical Center, but the severity of the injuries were not immediately available. Reno police say it happened around 4 p.m. at Atwood Court and Kernite Street. A juvenile driving an all-terrain vehicle was pulling another child on a sled and turned right from Atwood onto Kernite Street. That’s when the sled went under an SUV going south on Kernite Street at about 20 mph. The child on the sled ended up pinned under the SUV’s axles.