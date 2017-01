The snowpack in the Mount Rose area has increased by nearly 50 percent in only four days. The Natural Resources Conservation Service measured the snow pack on Mount Rose Thursday at eight and a half feet, more than 150 percent of normal. The measurement on New Year’s Day was at 84 percent of normal, and rose to 132 percent Thursday. Meanwhile, the Truckee Basin snow pack was at 62 percent of normal on Sunday and 129 percent yesterday, more than doubling in those four days.