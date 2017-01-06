Reno Police Looking For Purse Snatcher

Reno Police are looking for a female purse grabber. On December 30th just before 9:00 PM, officers from the Reno Police Department Patrol Division responded to the Atlantis Casino on the report of an elderly woman who was the victim of a robbery. The suspect, violently ripped the victims purse from around her neck causing her to fall as she was exiting a restroom on the casino floor. The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack. The suspect is described as white, possibly in her late 20’s to early 30’s with brown hair. She was last seen in the area of the Atlantis Casino wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and a white winter jacket.