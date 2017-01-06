RTO Announces San Jose Service

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is announcing new non-stop service to San Jose, on the “LUV” airline, Southwest. That will start June 4th. Southwest Airlines will offer daily, non-stop service to Mineta San Jose International Airport, adding to the summer travel options between Reno and the Bay Area. The San Jose-Reno route was introduced by Southwest in 1993, until April of 2012, when Southwest left the market.

Marily Mora, President and CEO of the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority says they heard from the community that they want options for flying to and from the Silicon Valley, now it’s up to the community to fill the seats in order to keep this vital service from both Alaska and Southwest. To celebrate the new service, Southwest Airlines is offering airfare as low as $39 one-way between Reno and San Jose. Tickets are on sale now.