Truckee River Could Reach Flood Stage Over The Weekend. Click Here For Sandbag Locations.

A warm storm that is supposed to last from Saturday until Monday is expected to melt all the snow around us, raising the Truckee River to flood stage. The National Weather Service says the storm will only drop snow at 9000 feet or higher. All the rest of the snow below that will end up in the Truckee, creating conditions like we had back in 2005, and the potential for flooding, especially in the industrial area in Sparks.

The Washoe County Community Services Department has setup several sandbag locations for residents within unincorporated Washoe County. Washoe County asks that all citizens stay away from standing or moving water and do not try to pass over roads where you cannot see the pavement. Get sandbag locations online at washoecounty.us.

Lyon County is preparing for the potential for flooding during this week’s storms, by setting up sand and sandbag locations throughout the Central Lyon County Corridor. Residents are advised to check for updates on the Lyon County website and Facebook pages.

In Reno they’re available at the Nevada Peace Officers Memorial at Idlewild Park; Mira Loma Park at 3000 South McCarran Blvd.; Reno Fire Station 5 at 1500 Mayberry Dr. ; Horseman’s Park at 2800 Pioneer Dr.; the Public Works Corporation Yard at 1640 E. Commercial Row. and the Old Moana Swimming Pool at 240 W. Moana Ln. Reno Fire Chief Dave Cochran is warning residents to stay away from the Truckee River and use extra caution in flood-prone areas. City of Reno residents can call Reno Direct at 334-INFO during regular business hours for the latest updates.In South Lake Tahoe Sand bags are available at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 1160 Rufus Allen Blvd., which is next to Campground by the Lake.

Sparks Locations

— Stanford Way (between Cal Lane & Greg Street)

— Kresge Lane (between Bergin Way & Watson)

— Cottonwood Park (777 Spice Island Way)

— Deming Way (just south of Kleppe Lane)

— Larkin Circle (in front of Pick-N-Pull)