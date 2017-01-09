Boil Water Orders In Place For Rainbow Bend, Verdi

Residents in the River Belle Mobile Home Park in Verdi, are being advised to boil water at least ten minutes before consuming, that recommendation is from the Washoe County Health District. The slide is described by Caltrans as five feet deep, 80 feet wide, and about 1000 feet long. Also Storey County Emergency Management and Canyon GID , have issued a boil water order as a result of a broken water line due to flood damage at the Cercle De La Cerese bridge, there are about 40 homes in the Rainbow Bend subdivision and the Lockwood LCC without water. Storey County Emergency Management is asking all residents of Rainbow Bend subdivision and the Lockwood LCC to immediately begin conservation of water until this can be repaired and tanks filled to provide water. Expect the tanks to be filled and water available in 48 hours.